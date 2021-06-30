UrduPoint.com
LG Minister Directs To Complete Cleaning Of Storm Drains Before July 15

The Sindh Local Government and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday directed the officers of all concerned departments to make necessary arrangements for cleaning of storm drains to improve drainage system before July 15 so that no any untoward situation could be faced during expected monsoon rains

He also directed them to ensure desilting of drains in low lying areas on priority basis so that the people could not face difficulties.

He said this while chairing a meeting with the officers of lined departments at the residence of MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan late Tuesday night.

The Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, former MNA Kamal Khan Chang, PPP Hyderabad District President Sagheer Qureshi, Officers of District Administration, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, WASA, Sindh Building Control Authority and others attended the meeting.

Syed Nasir Shah directed the concerned officers to make better arrangements for lifting offals of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Adha and dispose them off at designated places.

He said that steps were being taken by the Sindh government to ensure cleanliness in all cities of Sindh including Hyderabad while funds for development works of the city would be released soon.

