LG Minister Discuss Steps To Ensure Provision Of Potable Water To City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LG minister discuss steps to ensure provision of potable water to city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government Election and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) Advocate Sawal Nazir on Thursday chaired a meeting of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) and discussed the provision of clean drinking water to city dwellers.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government, Zaheer-ul-Islam and Chief Officer, WSSC, Hassan Nasir.

The meeting pondered over projects relating to the provision of potable water to people including water supply to city from Momand Dam.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that government is working on a plan to further improve performance of WSSC besides adopting ways to complete ongoing projects utilizing minimum of resources.

He also directed WSSC to improve sanitation of the city and devise a strategy to avoid accumulation of rainwater in the city aiming maximum facilitation of people. He also directed implementation of a strategy to improve the beautification of Peshawar city.

