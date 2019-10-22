UrduPoint.com
LG Minister For Immediate Removal Of Encroachments From Hawks Bay New Truck Stand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the authorities concerned to immediately ensure removal of encroachments from inside and surroundings of the Hawks Bay New Truck Stand.

He issued these directives to KMC Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui during a meeting with a delegation of Karachi Goods Carriers Association led by its President Rana Muhammad Aslam, said a statement on Tuesday.

The minister said needed assistance for the removal of encroachments would be provided by the Rangers and police.

Nasir Hussain Shah said goods transporters were playing a vital role in the stability of economy of the country, adding the government wanted to provide maximum relief to them and resolve all their issues on priority basis.

During the meeting, the delegation informed about the problems being faced by the transporters, including truck stand cleanliness, sewerage issues, drinking water problem, encroachments inside and surroundings, dilapidated condition of Maripur Road, problems relating to truck stand land allotment and others.

The minister issued necessary directions to all the relevant officers in this regard to ensure resolution of the issues of transporters.

The delegation thanked the minister for his prompt response for resolving the problems.

The delegation included General Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Afridi, JointSecretary Irfanullah Niazi, Finance Secretary Kaleem Raza and Member Shoaib Khan.

