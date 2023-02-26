UrduPoint.com

LG Minister Greets Newly Elected PUJ Body

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 10:00 PM

LG minister greets newly elected PUJ body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ibrahim Murad has congratulated the newly elected President of Punjab Union of Journalists Farrukh Shahbaz Waraich, General Secretary Faisal Sulharia and other office bearers.

In a greeting message issued on Sunday, the Minister wished all the best to newly elected office bearers of PUJ. Ibrahim Murad said that the new officials would further strengthen healthy journalism, adding that a cordial relationship between the government and the journalists community was essential for a strong democracy. "I am sure that the new PUJ officials will further develop this relationship", he said.

Related Topics

Punjab Democracy Sunday All Government Best

Recent Stories

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

48 seconds ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

16 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

1 hour ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

2 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

3 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.