LG minister greets newly elected PUJ body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ibrahim Murad has congratulated the newly elected President of Punjab Union of Journalists Farrukh Shahbaz Waraich, General Secretary Faisal Sulharia and other office bearers.

In a greeting message issued on Sunday, the Minister wished all the best to newly elected office bearers of PUJ. Ibrahim Murad said that the new officials would further strengthen healthy journalism, adding that a cordial relationship between the government and the journalists community was essential for a strong democracy. "I am sure that the new PUJ officials will further develop this relationship", he said.