LG minister highlights completion of Planning Support System in 10 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Governments Zeeshan Rafiq announced on Saturday that the Project Management Unit (PMU) had successfully completed the Planning Support System (PSS) in 10 districts, with plans to extend the project to 32 districts in near future.

Speaking at an event at Royal Palm Club on World Town Planning Day on Saturday, he explained that the the PSS project enables effective monitoring of development and planning across districts through GPS technology, enhancing transparency and efficiency in public projects.

The minister praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her role in initiating efforts to improve urban and rural facilities, noting that this was the first time serious efforts were being made to strengthen the local government system. “For the first time under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, steps are being taken to provide facilities in cities and villages,” he said. He added that the PSS project was crucial for managing urban planning effectively, addressing issues like unregulated housing developments.

The minister also shared that a new enforcement authority is being created under an act recently passed by the Punjab Assembly. This authority will focus on improving the enforcement of town planning regulations without relying solely on police intervention.

Additionally, the provincial government is considering establishing a Spatial Authority to monitor housing schemes at the provincial level to improve town planning practices.

He emphasised the need for digitalization in government processes to ensure transparency, saying, "Digitizing and digitalizing all matters is essential for transparency." He added that under the PSS initiative, technology will play a vital role in improving urban development across Punjab.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to practical measures under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership. He cited the upcoming uniform solid waste management programme, set to launch this month, as an example. This program, according to the minister, will not only improve cleanliness but also generate thousands of job opportunities by outsourcing services, making it both effective and long-lasting.

Concluding his address, the minister praised the Chief Minister’s vision for a cleaner Punjab, proudly declaring, “Alhamdulillah, the slogan of ‘Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's Suthra Punjab’ has become a reality.” He called on citizens to support the new sanitation system, emphasizing that collective efforts are essential to building a better Pakistan for future generations.