Open Menu

LG Minister Highlights Completion Of Planning Support System In 10 Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LG minister highlights completion of Planning Support System in 10 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Governments Zeeshan Rafiq announced on Saturday that the Project Management Unit (PMU) had successfully completed the Planning Support System (PSS) in 10 districts, with plans to extend the project to 32 districts in near future.

Speaking at an event at Royal Palm Club on World Town Planning Day on Saturday, he explained that the the PSS project enables effective monitoring of development and planning across districts through GPS technology, enhancing transparency and efficiency in public projects.

The minister praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her role in initiating efforts to improve urban and rural facilities, noting that this was the first time serious efforts were being made to strengthen the local government system. “For the first time under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, steps are being taken to provide facilities in cities and villages,” he said. He added that the PSS project was crucial for managing urban planning effectively, addressing issues like unregulated housing developments.

The minister also shared that a new enforcement authority is being created under an act recently passed by the Punjab Assembly. This authority will focus on improving the enforcement of town planning regulations without relying solely on police intervention.

Additionally, the provincial government is considering establishing a Spatial Authority to monitor housing schemes at the provincial level to improve town planning practices.

He emphasised the need for digitalization in government processes to ensure transparency, saying, "Digitizing and digitalizing all matters is essential for transparency." He added that under the PSS initiative, technology will play a vital role in improving urban development across Punjab.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to practical measures under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership. He cited the upcoming uniform solid waste management programme, set to launch this month, as an example. This program, according to the minister, will not only improve cleanliness but also generate thousands of job opportunities by outsourcing services, making it both effective and long-lasting.

Concluding his address, the minister praised the Chief Minister’s vision for a cleaner Punjab, proudly declaring, “Alhamdulillah, the slogan of ‘Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's Suthra Punjab’ has become a reality.” He called on citizens to support the new sanitation system, emphasizing that collective efforts are essential to building a better Pakistan for future generations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Technology Punjab Job Event All Government Punjab Assembly Housing

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

2 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

5 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

5 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

7 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

10 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 day ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 day ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan