Open Menu

LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor Discuss Civic, Development Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 11:04 PM

LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, development issues

The Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has assured Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro that the city's civic issues and development projects will be provided the required funds.According to a press statement issued here on Friday, a delegation comprising the Mayor and MPA Sikandar Shoro held a meeting with the minister at his office in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has assured Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro that the city's civic issues and development projects will be provided the required funds.According to a press statement issued here on Friday, a delegation comprising the Mayor and MPA Sikandar Shoro held a meeting with the minister at his office in Karachi.

During the meeting the Mayor briefed the LG minister about the problems hampering efficient service delivery by Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board (HWSB).

He apprised Ghani about the financial straits which those organizations had been confronting for years.

The minister discussed at length with the mayor the water supply and drainage issues of Hyderabad in addition to the infrastructure development projects.

Recent Stories

All private educational institutions working under ..

All private educational institutions working under APPSMA will remain closed tom ..

3 minutes ago
 LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, deve ..

LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, development issues

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

7 minutes ago
 Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian ..

Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian people announced

7 minutes ago
 Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fai ..

Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression

7 minutes ago
 Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online ..

Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting

10 minutes ago
PM commends security forces for eliminating six Kh ..

PM commends security forces for eliminating six Khawarij

10 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority righ ..

Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority rights, warns India against aggres ..

6 minutes ago
 IESCO director visits customer facilitation centre ..

IESCO director visits customer facilitation centres, reviews ongoing upgradation ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggre ..

Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggression and baseless allegations

10 minutes ago
 Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intens ..

Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intensified after Pahalgam false fla ..

10 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace huma ..

Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace human judgment: Justice Miangul

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan