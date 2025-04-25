The Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has assured Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro that the city's civic issues and development projects will be provided the required funds.According to a press statement issued here on Friday, a delegation comprising the Mayor and MPA Sikandar Shoro held a meeting with the minister at his office in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has assured Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro that the city's civic issues and development projects will be provided the required funds.According to a press statement issued here on Friday, a delegation comprising the Mayor and MPA Sikandar Shoro held a meeting with the minister at his office in Karachi.

During the meeting the Mayor briefed the LG minister about the problems hampering efficient service delivery by Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board (HWSB).

He apprised Ghani about the financial straits which those organizations had been confronting for years.

The minister discussed at length with the mayor the water supply and drainage issues of Hyderabad in addition to the infrastructure development projects.