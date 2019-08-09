LG minister inaugurates cleanliness drive- Mera Khawab Pakhtunkhwa

Minister for Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sheram Khan Tarakai inaugurated cleanliness drive called as "Mera Than Pakhtunkhwa, Maara Khawab," to keep the city clean and create awareness among citizens about importance of cleanliness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):Minister for Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sheram Khan Tarakai inaugurated cleanliness drive called as "Mera Than Pakhtunkhwa, Maara Khawab," to keep the city clean and create awareness among citizens about importance of cleanliness.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony which held at Town-III Haal, the LG minister said purpose of the campaign was not only to dispose garbage and clean streets and bazaars, it would also create awareness among people about cleanliness.

He said the local government department and its subsidiary departments had provided dust bins and containers to all bazaars and markets of metropolis at specified places where garbage could be put into them.

He said fine would be imposed on those who did not dispose waste on the specified places and littered surrounding environment.

He appealed people to cooperate and behave politely with workers of the drive to make the drive a complete success and ensure clean environment.

He also urged religious leaders, teachers and parents to play role by raising awareness about cleanliness among people. He said 84 tehsil municipal admonitions, seven water and sanitation companies, three development authorities, about 7000 workers and 500 vehicles would be participating in the drive.

About plan for Eid days, the minister said holidays of relevant departments had been cancelled while 352 volunteers with 308 vehicles had been arranged to lift sacrificial animals' offal and garbage promptly.

He said the WSS, TMOs and development authorities had made additional points for disposals of offal during the three days of Eid. He revealed those departments imposed Rs 40,00,000 fine an account of violations across the province so far. He said the total amount included fine taken from tourists and official government.

He said that Rs 20 million cash award would be distributed among workers of those departments that took part in the drive which would be strictly monitored.