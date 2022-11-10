LG Minister inaugurates Namak Mandi Parking Skyline Plaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Minister Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday inaugurated the long-standing mega project Parking Skyline Namak Mandi in Peshawar city during a simple ceremony held on the premises of the newly constructed Plaza at Namak Mandi Chowk.

Provincial Finance and Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Environment Minister Ishtiaq Urmar, and former member of the National Assembly Haji Shaukat Ali besides Peshawar MPs, local government representatives, and local traders and shopkeepers participated in the opening ceremony in large numbers. The City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali also joined the Minister of Local Government during the media briefing.

This modern Parking Skyline at Namak Mandi downtown busy area has been completed by Peshawar Development Authority at a cost of Rs 381 million. The Skyline Parking Plaza is a 10-storey building with 116 commercial centers and shops. The parking lot has a parking capacity of 200 vehicles which is connected with CCT cameras and a modern automated system. The plaza also has two lifts for passengers and a powerful standby generator facility, while ramps have also been constructed for the disabled.

Speaking to the media, Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur said the completion of this parking plaza will help in overcoming the serious traffic problem in this congested commercial area as parking facilities have been made mandatory in the city during all new constructions and shopping plazas.

However, he said, where ever necessary, more parking plazas will also be constructed.

The Local Government Minister said that the provincial government is trying to restore the beauty and historical grandeur of Peshawar city, but it is the common duty of all and sundry to fully support the government to enhance the splendor of the provincial capital. He said that the KP government completed mega welfare projects based on public interest in its two terms, which included big projects like Sahat Insaf Card, billion Tree Tsunami, and BRT projects.

In response to a question, the minister clarified that the planning to generate electricity from the garbage of Peshawar has entered the final stage and soon the citizens will get good news in this regard.

Likewise, concrete steps are being taken to eliminate urban pollution from Peshawar, complete more mega projects and make it attractive for tourists at the national and international levels, the minister concluded.