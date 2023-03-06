UrduPoint.com

LG Minister Inaugurates Spring Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 01:11 AM

LG minister inaugurates spring festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hassan Murad inaugurated the celebrations of Spring Festival (Jashan-e-Baharan) at Jilani Park, here on Sunday.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) Director General Tahir Watto also cut the inaugural ribbon of the spring festival along with the minister.

Talking with the media, the caretaker minister said that for the first time the celebrations of the festival would be held in the whole city and there would be sponsored events. Not even a single rupee was being spent from the government treasury, he mentioned.

The minister said that musical concerts would be held every evening from March 5 to 12 in the hockey stadium. All programmes of Jashan-e- Baharan were unique and distinctive, he asserted. On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Jashan-e-Baharan had been organized at a mass level, he said.

He appealed to the citizens to participate in these celebrations of spring festival, which were totally free, with their families. The festival celebrations were being held at Greater Iqbal Park, jilani Park, Hockey Stadium, Punjab Stadium and Bagh Jinnah. Punjab and other provinces were being highlighted in Jashan-e-Baharan.

On the occasion, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said various programmes in-connection with spring festival were being held across the city including musical show, food mela, Naat Competition and much more. He said a mural painting competition would be organized between the students of colleges and universities of Lahore which would be the biggest competition of the city's history.

PHA Director General said that lahorite were enjoying various types of food including Balochi Saji during the festival in Jilani Park. PHA was decorating the main roads, green belts and trees of the city with illuminating light, he added.

Related Topics

Hockey Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Bagh Muhammad Ali March Sunday Media All From Government

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

43 minutes ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

4 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

6 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.