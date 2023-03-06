LG minister inaugurates spring festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hassan Murad inaugurated the celebrations of Spring Festival (Jashan-e-Baharan) at Jilani Park, here on Sunday.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) Director General Tahir Watto also cut the inaugural ribbon of the spring festival along with the minister.

Talking with the media, the caretaker minister said that for the first time the celebrations of the festival would be held in the whole city and there would be sponsored events. Not even a single rupee was being spent from the government treasury, he mentioned.

The minister said that musical concerts would be held every evening from March 5 to 12 in the hockey stadium. All programmes of Jashan-e- Baharan were unique and distinctive, he asserted. On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Jashan-e-Baharan had been organized at a mass level, he said.

He appealed to the citizens to participate in these celebrations of spring festival, which were totally free, with their families. The festival celebrations were being held at Greater Iqbal Park, jilani Park, Hockey Stadium, Punjab Stadium and Bagh Jinnah. Punjab and other provinces were being highlighted in Jashan-e-Baharan.

On the occasion, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said various programmes in-connection with spring festival were being held across the city including musical show, food mela, Naat Competition and much more. He said a mural painting competition would be organized between the students of colleges and universities of Lahore which would be the biggest competition of the city's history.

PHA Director General said that lahorite were enjoying various types of food including Balochi Saji during the festival in Jilani Park. PHA was decorating the main roads, green belts and trees of the city with illuminating light, he added.