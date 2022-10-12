UrduPoint.com

LG Minister Inaugurates WSSP' SCADA System On Tube-wells

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LG Minister inaugurates WSSP' SCADA system on tube-wells

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Local Government Minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday inaugurated Supervisor Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system and Automatic Water Testing Devices installed on Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) tube-wells.

In an effort to switch towards automation, the company installed first of its kind SCADA system on 46 tube-wells in the province and automatic water quality sensors to check water quality in its first phase.

The project is implemented with financial assistance of UNICEF and technical support from University of Engineering Technology Peshawar (UET) at a cost of Rs12.9 million.

Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir, General Manager Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting (PMER) Syed Zamirul Hassan, Zonal Manager Anwarul Haq were present on the occasion.

General manager PMER briefed the minister on importance and operation of SCADA will enable WSSP automatic switching of tube-wells and get accurate data on electrical and water supply parameters.

He said the data would be saved through GSM or mobile SIM on a website and a monitoring dashboard that help WSSP measures exact power consumption of each tube-well and quantity of water it pumps into water supply system.

"WSSP can also ascertain if a tube-well's water production capacity is increasing or decreasing, enabling the company to devise long-term plan on basis of that data in future," the general manager said.

The minister was also briefed on installation of automatic water quality sensors installed on six tube-wells at a cost of Rs5 millions.

The general manager explained that the devices would automatically take samples from water and test its quality. "It will instantly test water sample with less chances of error, save transport cost and timely identification of contamination," he said. The project also being implemented with financial assistance from UNICEF and technical assistance of UET.

The minister lauded the company for moving towards automation of its water supply system and said that the system would help the company to improve its services.

The minister asked other water and sanitation companies in KP to immulate WSSP in modernising its services. To a question, he said that WSSP was one of the example to prove that the government is working on policies that will strengthen departments.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Water Mobile Company Nasir University Of Engineering And Technology From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

1 hour ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

1 hour ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

1 hour ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

1 hour ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.