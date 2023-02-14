UrduPoint.com

LG Minister Inaugurates WSSP's Waste Water Treatment System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:34 PM

LG minister inaugurates WSSP's waste water treatment system

Caretaker Minister for Local Government Election and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) Advocate Sawal Nazir on Tuesday inaugurated the first of its kind in the province Decentralized Wastewater Treatment System (Dewats)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Caretaker Minister for Local Government Election and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) Advocate Sawal Nazir on Tuesday inaugurated the first of its kind in the province Decentralized Wastewater Treatment System (Dewats).

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) constructed the system with financial and technical assistance from UNICEF here at Wazirbagh Park Peshawar. Dewats will treat sewerage water of the surrounding locality that will be used for irrigation of the park.

Secretary LGE&RDD Syed Zaheerul Islam, Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir, UNICEF Country WASH chief Haile Gawsha, UNICEF Chief Field Office Peshawar Abdullahi Muhammad Yusuf, General Manager Planning, Monitoring and Reporting (PMER) Syed Zamirul Hassan and General manager (Ops) Engr Turab Shah were also present on the occasion.

The General Manager PMER briefed the minister on the overall aspects, including cost, environmental impacts and benefits of the project for the community.

The minister called the project a step in the right direction that would help in conserving clean drinking water and water pollution. He added it would have a profound impact on the health and well-being of the community.

He said a clean environment and access to potable water was very important for human health, lamenting that lack of waste water treatment plants in cities was polluting the fresh water resources.

"The government and its relevant departments are aware of the problem and several projects are underway to find a lasting solution to save fresh water resources," he said.

He thanked the UNICEF for its financial assistance in different areas and said continuous assistance shows the organization's trust and confidence in the provincial government and its departments.

He said that the project was completed before the deadline and hoped that the organization would continue funding for low-cost projects with immense health and environmental impacts for the society.

Secretary LG Islam also thanked the UNICEF for funding such projects in the province that suffered massive losses during militancy.

WSSP's Chief Executive Officer shed light on the importance of the project and said that the WSSP was not only striving to supply clean drinking water but taking steps to conserve groundwater resources and prevent them from contamination.

"The project is energy-efficient and environment friendly that has been completed in collaboration with locals to inculcate a sense of ownership among them," Dr Nasir said.

He also shared details of other projects completed recently for improvement in water supply system including the installation of water testing devices and SCADA system on 46 tube wells.

Speaking on the occasion, UNICEF's Abdullahi said that Dewats was not a big project but very significant for the city. He said that completion of the project was a step towards bigger project in treating waste water and hoped that time was not far when the city would have so many systems.

The organization has been funding various projects in Water and Sanitation sector with WSSP including replacement of water supply lines, tube wells automation, installation of water testing devices on tube wells and reconstruction of sewerage systems.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Water Nasir From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

10 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

16 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic ..

Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic world

16 minutes ago
 World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20 ..

World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20

16 minutes ago
 Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomo ..

Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomous institution; spokesman

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.