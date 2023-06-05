UrduPoint.com

LG Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs.798 Million Storm Drain Project

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, laid the foundation stone of Rs.798 million storm drain project aimed at controlling urban flooding situation

The storm drain would start from 4K Chowrangi area and discharge rain water into Lyari River at Yousuf Goth area of Gadap Town of Karachi, said a news release issued here.

Senator Waqar Mehdi, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, MNA Shahida Rahmani, Secretary LG department Najam Ahmad Shah, Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, CM Coordinator Shehzad Memon and Municipal Commissioner Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Syed Shujaat attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The LG minister, on his turn, said that KDA would construct the storm drain from 4K Chowrangi to Lyari River Yousuf goth Gadap town with the support of the Sindh Government.

The construction of the storm drain will cost around Rs.

798 million and all resources will be used to complete the drain before the stipulated time, he said adding that construction of the storm drain would help controlling the flooding situation during rains.

He said that Sindh Government was working day and night to complete a number of projects in Karachi on priority and the benefits of the positive initiatives of the government would be visible soon.

DG KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah said that KDA was utilising available resources to provide basic facilities to the citizens and development works were being carried out all around the city with the support of the Sindh government.

Superintendent Engineer KDA Abdul Muttalib Manan briefing about the details of the project informed that length of the storm drain was about 15000 running feet and pipelines with diameter from 15 to 72 inches would be laid under the project for disposal of rainwater from the project area.

