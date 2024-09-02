Open Menu

LG Minister Reviews Municipal Service Delivery Projects Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Monday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing and new projects for providing municipal services at small and big cities across the province

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad Mian and Managing Director Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Syed Zahid Aziz, and other officials participated.

During the meeting, the schemes of drainage and water supply and filtration plants at small and big cities of Punjab were thoroughly considered.

The minister while addressing the participants said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought a report on the plans for providing quality municipal services in all cities. The chief minister has strictly instructed that the pending problems of the people should be resolved as early as possible, noted the minister.

Zeeshan Rafiq expressed his satisfaction over the funding by the World Bank (WB) for the provision of municipal services across the Punjab.

He said that the Local Government Department is carrying out several mega projects with the support of the WB.

The minister said that water supply and sewage projects have been started in 200 cities of 35 districts across Punjab. PMU has created a complete database of 100 cities while maps of 75 cities are also ready. The master plan of 41 cities has also been completed under the project too, he said. He further said that out of order water tube wells, filtration plants and sewerage lines are being made functional at 80 cities. The provincial minister while directing disposal stations across Punjab to switch to solar energy, said that solar solution should be made an integral part of every future project.

Zeeshan Rafiq expressed his determination that the project of providing unavailable facilities in cities and towns will be completed by next year. The WB will also be requested to extend the project to benefit more population.

