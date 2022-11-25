UrduPoint.com

LG Minister Seeks Prompt Action On Public Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that there was a need to improve liaison between government departments and public representatives to resolve the public complaints regarding price control, anti- encroachment, dengue control and cleanliness in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that there was a need to improve liaison between government departments and public representatives to resolve the public complaints regarding price control, anti- encroachment, dengue control and cleanliness in provincial capital.

He was presiding over a meeting in the DC office here. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Ali Annan, officers of all towns and public representatives were also present in the meeting.

The minister said the Punjab government was making efforts to resolve the public problems, adding that the lists of staff posted for dengue control and sanitation in every area should be displayed at prominent places so that local citizens can also monitor them.

He said that for the timely redressal of public grievances, the officers should hold meetings with the local representatives on a regular basis.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that he was listening to the complaints of the people in his office from 10 to 11am daily where any citizen could approach him directly. He directed the government officials to take all possible steps to solve public problems. "Price Control Magistrates should ensure display of price lists on the prominent places and the dengue employees must ensure anti mosquito spray in their respective areas.", he added. He said that in the future he would hold regular meetings every month and evaluate the performance of each officer.

