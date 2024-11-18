Open Menu

LG Minister To Digitize Accounts Of Local Bodies

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan Monday announced plan to digitize accounting process of local bodies for streamlining transfers, postings, and financial operations

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan Monday announced plan to digitize accounting process of local bodies for streamlining transfers, postings, and financial operations.

He expressed these views while presiding over a performance review meeting of tehsil municipal administrations (TMAs) of district Mardan.

The minister directed TMOs to increase property rents for local bodies, re-evaluate government land allotments according to the new lease policy, and preserve TMA resources with the approval of respective councils.

He also directed to resolve the issue of distribution of assets between TMA Mardan and Garhi Kapura at the earliest.

Arshad Ayub Khan emphasized zero-tolerance for negligence in public interest projects and urged municipal bodies to take immediate steps to boost revenue.

He directed authorities to intensify operations against illegal housing societies in the district.

The minister also highlighted the government's initiative to solarize offices and tube-wells to conserve energy. He assured that local bodies’ issues would be prioritized, but also stressed the need for these bodies to increase their own income.

The meeting was attended by Provincial food Minister Zahir Shah Toru, DDAC Chairman Zarshad Khan, MPAs Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi, and Ameer Farzand Khan, as well as Deputy Commissioner Mardan Dr Azmatullah Wazir, WSSCM board Chairman Engineer Adil Nawaz, CEO Shahid Khan, and officials from Local Government and other relevant departments.

More Stories From Pakistan