LG minister to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid Thursday left for South Punjab on a three-day visit to flood-affected areas.

He will review the flood relief activities in a meeting with the commissioner and deputy commissioner in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He will lay the foundation stones of multi-billion-rupee projects of the Punjab Cities Programme in Khanewal, Wahari, Kamalia and Gujra.

On this occasion, Punjab Cities Programme Coordinator Ashraf Sohna, local assembly members, officers of the district administration and local government department will also be present.

Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid will also address public gatherings and media after laying the foundationstone.