LG minister visits cattle markets, inspects facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG), Arshad Ayub Khan on Saturday visited various livestock markets in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Havelian and Haripur tehsils and inspected facilities in the markets.

The provincial minister also visited Town Municipal Offices (TMA) in Mansehra, Abbottabad and Havelian and directed the authorities to ensure cleanliness conditions in villages and cities.

He also cancelled holidays of sanitation staff and sought a complete report of sanitation measures taken on Eid-ul-Adha. He directed the Regional Municipal Officer Hazara to visit the offices of all TMOs of Hazara Division every month and submit their performance report to him.