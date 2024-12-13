LG Officials To Perform Duties Along Patwaris During Anti-polio Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The divisional administration has issued directives for deployment of the local government officials to perform duties along patwaris to persuade refusing parents to administer polio vaccines to their children during the polio vaccination campaign.
He issued the directives while presiding over the divisional task force meeting regarding the last 7-day national anti-polio campaign of the year starting from December 16.The campaign will continue from December 16 to December 22.
Besides, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) of all five districts, district health, revenue, local governments’ officers and administrative officers of other concerned agencies participated in the meeting.
The Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has issued directives for finalization of the administrative and security plans for the national anti-polio campaign, said a press release issued here on Friday.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the division gave detailed briefing regarding previous anti-polio campaigns and the approaching one in their respective districts.
Under the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar the officials of the local government including Secretaries Neighbourhood Councils and Village Councils will perform duties along the officials of the revenue department.
Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud said that the refusing parents should be convinced through a Jirga according to Pakhtun traditions.
He said that beside patwaris, Secretary Neighbourhood and Village Councils should also be deployed saying being the local residents these local government officials can give the best results as the general public visit their offices on a daily basis and have basic knowledge about the residents of the localities.
The meeting also took important decisions for the safety of the polio workers. The Commissioner Peshawar Division announced the direct supervision of the polio campaign and issued orders for strict disciplinary action against the negligent officials.
APP/aqk
