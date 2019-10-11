UrduPoint.com
LG Performance; Preparation Of RoB For City, Tehsil, Village, Neighborhood Under Process: Shahram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai Friday said the LG Department had prepared and got approval for amendment in LG Act however, preparation of rules of business (RoB) for City, Tehsil, Village, Neighborhood councils was being processed.

He expressed these views while briefing the media regarding one year performance report of Local Government Department here at his office.

He said that departmental matters pertaining to merged districts had been completed while policy for appointment, transfer and posting on merit had adopted in LG Department. He said installation of biometric system in various departments for attendance of staff had been completed but fully active in few departments.

Tarakai told that out of total 27,342 complaints received against local government department on Pakistan Citizen Portal among which 25,929 complaints have been resolved.

He said that uplift and beautification programs worth Rs.10 billion in seven districts of the province were underway while land plan for Peshawar and other big cities was also being worked out.

Shahram said that steps would be taken for transfer and construction of Peshawar general bus stand on another suitable place however traffic management system, construction of two flyovers, parking plazas, alternate road for Hayatabad and 42 public parks would be constructed.

He said that fines would be imposed on anyone to be found guilty of spreading garbage in and around the public places of the province while prizes and awards would be given to best workers of TMAs, WSSP and other concerned departments.

He said that Local Area Development Authorities had prepared new laws for construction of high rise including Condominium Act, Anti Wall Chalking Act and Alternate Dispute Resolution Rules.

