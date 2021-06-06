LG plan to vaccinate its entire staff, their families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Local Government Department plans to vaccinate its entire staff and their families against COVID-19.

As per the directives of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development Department, GoKP has instructed all its province-wise employees to get vaccinated and their families in the current month of June this year.

In this regard, all offices of the LGERDD have been instructed to immediately initiate the mandatory vaccination of their staff and families.

Each office has nominated a focal person for this purpose, who will ensure the smooth rollout of the vaccination program of concerned staff and their families. These focal persons will track the progress on vaccination against COVID-19 and will keep the record.