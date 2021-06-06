UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG Plan To Vaccinate Its Entire Staff, Their Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

LG plan to vaccinate its entire staff, their families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Local Government Department plans to vaccinate its entire staff and their families against COVID-19.

As per the directives of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development Department, GoKP has instructed all its province-wise employees to get vaccinated and their families in the current month of June this year.

In this regard, all offices of the LGERDD have been instructed to immediately initiate the mandatory vaccination of their staff and families.

Each office has nominated a focal person for this purpose, who will ensure the smooth rollout of the vaccination program of concerned staff and their families. These focal persons will track the progress on vaccination against COVID-19 and will keep the record.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress June All Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

43 seconds ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

4 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

37 minutes ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.