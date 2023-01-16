UrduPoint.com

LG Polls: 106 Seats Result Declared So Far, PPP With 53 Seats In Lead

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 07:03 PM

LG Polls: 106 seats result declared so far, PPP with 53 seats in lead

Pakistan People's Party is leading with 53 seats in the second phase of the local government elections in Karachi Division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party is leading with 53 seats in the second phase of the local government elections in Karachi Division.

The results of 106 seats have been announced so far by the election commission.

According to the results, Pakistan People's Party has won 53 seats, Jamaat-e-Islami 25, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 23, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2, Jamiat-e-Ulma islam 1, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan 1 and Independent 1.

The results of 129 Union Councils have yet to be announced.

The polling in 11 seats was not held due to death of candidates.

