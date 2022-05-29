LG polls held in peaceful, free and transparent manner, says Chief Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli on Sunday said that local government elections in Balochistan were held in a peaceful, free, transparent and impartial manner.

"Turnout of the polls remained 60 percent" he said while talking to media here.

CS said the polling process has been completed, the counting of votes is underway and the results have started coming out.

"This is a proof that the people of Balochistan are peace loving, democratic and patriotic Pakistanis," he said, adding the people of Balochistan turned out in large numbers to cast their votes, despite threats from anti-state and anti-social elements.

The credit for this goes to the conscious people of Balochistan, the provincial political leadership, the Election Commission, the civil administration, the army, the FC, the police and the levies, especially the Makran division (Gwadar, Ketch and Panjgur districts), where the voting took place.

He noted that the overall rate is over 60%, the highest since the 1988 election.