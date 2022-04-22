LG Polls in Balochistan: Submission of nomination papers process completed

Returning Officers have stopped receiving nomination papers from candidates after the due date for local government elections in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Returning Officers have stopped receiving nomination papers from candidates after the due date for local government elections in Balochistan.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the date for submission of nomination papers was extended for a further three days.

He added that candidates were allowed to submit their nomination papers by April 21 to the Returning Officers (ROs) of their respective districts.

As per the schedule issued by ECP, the process of submitting nomination papers to the Returning Officers for the Local Government elections in 32 districts of Balochistan was started on April 15.

Apart from Quetta and Lasbela, the first phase of Local Government elections would be held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29, 2022, as per the ECP schedule.

In all Union Councils, 33 percent of seats have been allocated for women, 5 percent for farmers and workers, and 5 percent seats for non-Muslims in the Local Government elections. There are 5,345 rural wards besides 914 urban wards.