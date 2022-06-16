LG polls in Islamabad on 31 July: ECP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday revised the schedule for the conduct of Local Government Elections in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to ECP notification, the polling will be held on July 31st while the consolidation of results will be on August 4.

As per schedule, the date of public notice for returning officers inviting nomination papers will be June 10, while the date for filing nomination papers by the candidate with the Returning Officer will be from June 13 to June 20.

The date for publication of the Names of the nominated candidates will be June 21 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be June 22 to June 24.

The last date for filing appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be June 25 to June 28, while the last date for deciding on appeals by the appellant authority will be July 2.

The date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be July 4. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be July 5.