LG polls in MC Hurramzai, district Pishin on Dec 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced to hold Local Government elections in MC Hurramzai, District Pishin, Balochistan on Dec 11.

According to the notification, public notice would be issued by the returning officers on Nov 1, while nomination papers can be filed with the returning officers by the candidates from Nov 2 to 4. Publication of the Names of the nominated candidates would be on Nov 5.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers would be held on Nov 7 and 9.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers could be filed from Nov 10 to 12 while the appellate authorities would decide the appeals by Nov 15. Publication of the revised list of candidates would be on Nov 16.

The last date for the withdrawal of the candidature is Nov 17, followed by the allotment of symbols on Nov 18.

The polling would be held on Dec 11, and consolidation of results would be on Dec 14.