LG Polls: Polling ends in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Polling for the first phase of local government elections has ended across the northern Sindh.

The polling began at 8 a.m. today and continued until 5 p.m. without any pause.

The polling was done in 14 districts of northern Sindh, including Sukkur, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze and others.

Elections in the rest of the districts of Sindh would be held on July 24, ECP officials said.

Meanwhile, incidents of clashes and attacks were also reported in Pano Aqil area of Sukkur district.

At least 13 people, involved in riots, were arrested in Pano Aqil, said a spokesperson of the ECP.

He said that an attempt to stop the polling was foiled timely.

In another incident, seven polling staffers were abducted in the Kandhkot area of Kashmore.

In Naushero Feroze, the voting process was stopped temporarily when clashes erupted between two rival groups. At least four people were injured.

In Kandhkot, opponents attacked the vehicle of JUI-F leader and candidate for the municipal committee Shoukat Malik with batons, breaking its windscreen early morning.

The CCTV cameras have been installed at the sensitive polling stations by the district administrations.