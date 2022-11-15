UrduPoint.com

LG Polls: Scrutiny Of Nomination Papers Begins In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 01:00 PM

LG Polls: Scrutiny of nomination papers begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The scrutiny of nomination papers for the local government polls in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) began on Tuesday which will continue till Friday, (November 18).

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as many as 3,866 candidates have filed nomination papers for the upcoming local government elections in the Federal capital scheduled to take place on December 31.

According to details, 537 individuals have filed nomination papers for chairman and vice chairman for the total of 101 union councils while 1,945 have submitted nominations for 606 general seats – including 546 aspirants for 202 reserve seats for women, 344 submitted their papers for 101 seats reserved for youth, and 348 for 101 reserved seats for labours, peasants and 146 for 101 seats for non-Muslims.

Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be Nov 30, while final lists of candidates would be displayed on Dec 1. Polling will be held on Dec 31.

A total of 984,477 voters will cast their votes for the elections of chairman, vice chairman, councillors and lady councillors in 101 union councils in the federal capital. They include 518,193 male and 466,284 female voters.

