LG recruited 10 Assistant Directors, 250 officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The recruitment of ten Assistant Directors and 250 officials in the Local Government Department completed here on Sunday.

The recruitment of 10 Assistant Directors in Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department, completed through the Provincial Public Services Commission, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this regard, the notification of these Assistant directors will be issued in a couple of days. Further recruitment of the staff in the Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development Department, through the Provincial Public Services Commission, is in process.

Similarly, the final merit list of 250 candidates who have been recruited through ETEA, has been displayed on the website of the Local Council board (LCB). All these recruitments have been made in a very clean and transparent manner to ensure merit and transparency in the recruitment process. The quota for women, minority and disabled in the selection process also ensured.