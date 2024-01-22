LG representative delegation call on CM KP

A large number delegation consisting of local bodies representatives from Tehsil Khanpur and members of Makhnayal Tahaffuz Movement (MTM), headed by former MNA Raja Aamer Zaman called on caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Monday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A large number delegation consisting of local bodies representatives from Tehsil Khanpur and members of Makhnayal Tahaffuz Movement (MTM), headed by former MNA Raja Aamer Zaman called on caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Monday.

They apprised CM of the issue related to Galyat Development Authority. Provincial Caretaker Ministers Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel and Engineer Ahmed Jan, chief secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and other relevant officials were also present on this occasion. Other delegates included president of Makhnayal Tahaffuz Movement Chadhry Saghir Ahmad, Zulfiqar Abas, Chudhry Khalil Ahmad, Malak Amjad, Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad Riaz, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Yaseen Abasi, Waqar Sadiq, Muhammad Ishaq and others.

The delegates, expressed their great concerns about the Galyat Development Authority and strongly demanded that four Patwar Circles of Makhnyal be transferred from the jurisdiction of GDA and handed over to Tehsil Municipal Administration Khanpur.

Its merit to mention here that aforementioned Patwar Circles of Makhnayal had been given in the jurisdiction of GDA in 2020.

The delegates informed on the occasion that GDA did nothing for the development of the areas during the last four years, but created hurdles and impediments for the local people in addition to unduly enforcing its By-laws in the rural residential areas.

They requested that such rural residential areas should be administered under the relevant Tehsil Municipal administration; and this will be better not only for the poor people of the area but for GDA as well. They maintained that the authority was actually created for Nithyagli and other adjoining areas of Galyat; but giving such a faraway areas of Makhnyal under its jurisdiction is unjust.

In this regard the Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to prepare a formal case in line with the prevailing rules and regulations for consideration of the provincial cabinet. He made it clear that a realistic and viable proposal be submitted for the purpose. The Chief Minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to resolve the genuine issues of its citizens adding that the caretaker provincial government will take every possible step to this effect.In this regard the Chief