LG Representatives Call Off Protest After Successful Dialogue With Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 11:00 PM

The negotiations between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and local government (LG) representatives concluded successfully on Thursday after which the latter called off their protest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The negotiations between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and local government (LG) representatives concluded successfully on Thursday after which the latter called off their protest.

Chairman of the LG Action Council, Himayatullah Mayar, here formally announced an end to the protest. He stated that a 20-day timeframe has been set for resolving the issues, failing which the representatives may decide to protest again.

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub, assured the protesters that a meeting with the Chief Minister would be held next week to address their concerns.

Mayor of Peshawar, Zubair Ali, expressed satisfaction over the outcome, stating that discussions covered rules of business, funds, and authority.

He emphasized that the provincial government has been given a 20-day deadline to resolve the issues, after which further action would be considered.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Minister Arshad Ayub mentioned that work on the Local Government Act has been ongoing for ten months but delays occurred due to the system's complexity.

He assured that funding and other demands were legitimate and would be fulfilled, with final approvals to be sought from the provincial cabinet. Additionally, the minister pledged to amend the act in consultation with local representatives and condemned the police's use of tear gas during the protests.

