LG representatives could help find needy people in their areas: Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar Saturday said the local government representatives ware well aware of geographical situation of their respective areas and they could help in finding the needy people there during lockdown announced due to coronavirus situation.

In a statement issued here, the mayor suggested that a network could be devised with local governments and their representatives as they were the closest to the common people in their areas.

Over 300 elected representatives of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Union Committees were ready for this job, he added.

Waseem Akhter said the hospitals under administrative control of KMC, fire brigade, city wardens and other rescue units were performing their duties.