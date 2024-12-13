LG representatives of over 75 TCs move court for development funds

The public representatives of more than 75 Tehsil Councils (TCs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have filed a petition in Peshawar High Court, challenging the provincial government's alleged discrimination in releasing development funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The public representatives of more than 75 Tehsil Councils (TCs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have filed a petition in Peshawar High Court, challenging the provincial government's alleged discrimination in releasing development funds.

The petition was filed by local government (LG) representatives, including Humayatul Mayar and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Rafiullah Khan from Dir on behalf of the LG representatives of 75 TCs, against the KP government, the Local Government Department, and other departments.

The petition argued that in the first phase of local government elections, candidates opposing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious.

Subsequently, the provincial government amended the law to transfer funds to district administrations. However, after PTI-backed candidates won in the second phase of elections, the Local Government Act was revised again, directing funds to be distributed at the tehsil level.

Advocate Babar Khan Yousafzai, representing the petitioners, said that recently released funds were disproportionately allocated, with 56 PTI-affiliated Tehsil chairmen receiving funds, while 75 opposition-led Tehsils were excluded.

He maintained this not only violated various constitutional provisions but also denied the rights of the constituencies and their residents.

The petitioners stated that these funds were intended to complete various public welfare projects in their respective areas.

They also cited past Supreme Court and High Court rulings mandating the equal distribution of development funds and emphasized that the provincial government had established rules for this purpose.

The case was expected to be heard in the coming days, with the petitioners seeking a court order to ensure equitable allocation of funds across all Tehsils.