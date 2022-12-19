LG representatives stage demo for privileges, funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :All Kurram Councilors Alliance, District Kurram staged a protest demo for provision of uplift funds by the provincial government on Monday.

The protesting councilors also demanded the provision of privileges and development funds with immediate effect.

The protesting councilors were led by Shah Mohsin Shirazi, president of the alliance.

Addressing the protesting councilors, he said that they were elected nine months, but so far neither any incentive or development fund is provided to them.

He called for the restoration of the privileges and funds of the local government representatives with immediate effect.