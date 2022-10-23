LG representatives urged to prioritize health, education in development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) ::People have urged the local government representatives to give priority of education and health sectors in their development projects as the role of these sectors was very important in the construction and development of the society.

These views were expressed by Tehsil Chairman Deer Rafiullah, Tehsil Chairman Brawal Jahan Alam Khan, addressing a workshop organized here.

Prof. Vice-Chancellor Sheringal University, Assistant Director Local Government Badshahzada, Deputy DHO Dr. Nazr Muhammad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amir Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

The speakers at the workshop discussed the role of local government representatives in the Health Department and Education Department. They said that the government along with the donors including SDPI and USAID should include both health and education in the priorities lists so as to have a good society.

The workshop was also attended by representatives of the Department of Population and other government departments and civil society, Deputy Executive Director of SDPI Qasim Shah, Senior Research Coordinator Hasan Murtaza and Research Associate Miss Rabia Tabsum.

They informed the local government representatives and participants about the initiatives and awareness campaign in the Ministry of Education and Health regarding the ongoing programme. They said that municipal projects should include effective methods in health and education so that better education and health facilities could be provided at the doorstep of the people.