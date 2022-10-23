UrduPoint.com

LG Representatives Urged To Prioritize Health, Education In Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM

LG representatives urged to prioritize health, education in development projects

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) ::People have urged the local government representatives to give priority of education and health sectors in their development projects as the role of these sectors was very important in the construction and development of the society.

These views were expressed by Tehsil Chairman Deer Rafiullah, Tehsil Chairman Brawal Jahan Alam Khan, addressing a workshop organized here.

Prof. Vice-Chancellor Sheringal University, Assistant Director Local Government Badshahzada, Deputy DHO Dr. Nazr Muhammad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amir Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

The speakers at the workshop discussed the role of local government representatives in the Health Department and Education Department. They said that the government along with the donors including SDPI and USAID should include both health and education in the priorities lists so as to have a good society.

The workshop was also attended by representatives of the Department of Population and other government departments and civil society, Deputy Executive Director of SDPI Qasim Shah, Senior Research Coordinator Hasan Murtaza and Research Associate Miss Rabia Tabsum.

They informed the local government representatives and participants about the initiatives and awareness campaign in the Ministry of Education and Health regarding the ongoing programme. They said that municipal projects should include effective methods in health and education so that better education and health facilities could be provided at the doorstep of the people.

Related Topics

Education Civil Society Amir Ali Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India to chase 160-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India to chase 160-run target against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.