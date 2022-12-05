LG representatives urges CEC to investigate changes in constituencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) ::The elected representatives of the local bodies on Monday demanded of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan to order an inquiry into changes in the Constituencies in Swat despite objections raised by them.

The representatives of the local bodies belonging to various village councils of Swat and the chairmen of the village councils strongly protested against changes in the constituencies, saying the recommendations of Election Commission Swat were allegedly altered and distorted at Election Commission Office in Islamabad.

They asked the Chief Election Commissioner to make arrangements for counter check of the recommendations of Election Commission Swat, check the ground realities regarding the constituencies and order for an inquiry into the matter.

The local bodies representatives included chairmen of the village councils Sultan Rom (Kukarai) Anwar Ali Mian (Mangalore) Imran Khan (Islampur) Hyder Ali (Charbagh) ) Samiullah (Odigram) Ayaz Khan (aka Bamikhel) and other municipal representatives.