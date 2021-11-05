LG Secretary resolves to continue fight against pandemic

Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch said the government was determined to save the province from hazardous impacts of corona disease

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch said the government was determined to save the province from hazardous impacts of corona disease.

Addressing to a meeting held here Friday, he said a special vaccination drive was launched at door steps of the natives to protect their health from lethal impacts of the pandemic.

The meeting was arranged in connection with the drive titled as 'Corona vaccination at doorstep' started in the district.

The Secretary said that by and large, they were succeeded to overcome spread of the disease by adopting timely measures. He said presently, rate of corona patients has come down to one per cent only.

He termed the sole solution to prevent from corona was getting vaccination shots through members of the competent health authority.

According to him, people who were vaccinated declared safe and healthy during fourth wave of the pandemic hit out in the country.

He directed health department's officials to vaccinate as many people as possible through the special effort to save every single household from the disease.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said on the occasion that 42 per cent of the district population was vaccinated through corona vaccination centers set up in different parts here.

He said as many as 449 teams hailing from health department were constituted to provide 1.2 million vaccine doses in the district. He said that about 36,000 people used to be vaccinated on daily basis.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr Fayyaz Ahmed, DHO Dr Amir Bakhsh, officials of health department and related departments.