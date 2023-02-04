LG secretary reviews cleanliness in city

UrduPoint.com

February 04, 2023

Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed has instructed the officers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to make Lahore a cleaner city by ensuring 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed has instructed the officers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to make Lahore a cleaner city by ensuring 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field.

He was inspecting cleanliness conditions of various areas of the provincial capital early in the morning on Saturday. He said "Lahore city is our heart and making it clean and beautiful is our priority." LG&CD Special Secretary Pervez Iqbal, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Annan and other officers were present.

The secretary said that staff of operational wing should take all possible measures to provide a clean environment to the citizens.

He reviewed the garbage dumping process at Lakho Der dumping site and Mahmood Buti. He also reviewed the temporary collection points in Shadman and he directed the LWMC to improve fencing and ensure complete cleanliness around the points.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed appealed to the citizens that this was their city and their cooperation was very important for sanitation. "Avoid throwing garbage on different places. I will visit other cities to review the performance of waste management companies", he added.

Earlier, CEO LWMC Ali Annan also briefed about the working of mechanical sweepers and anti-smog squad.

