Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

LG Secretary Visits Flour Distribution Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 10:31 PM

LG Secretary visits flour distribution centers

Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed visited flour distribution centers in Faisalabad on Saturday and directed to improve facilities for the beneficiaries of free flour scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed visited flour distribution centers in Faisalabad on Saturday and directed to improve facilities for the beneficiaries of free flour scheme.

He went to various distribution centers established at Samanabad sports Complex, Life Qila Marquee, Dijkot and Tehsil Sammundri and observed the process of checking eligibility through CNICs and distribution flour bags after issuing tokens.

He also interacted with the people and redressed their issues relating to obtaining free flour bags.

He also appreciated the arrangements made by local administration to facilitate the citizens at flour distribution centers and directed to speed up the distribution process.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar briefed the secretary and said that distribution of free flour was continuing for the last 21 days.

He said that fans and shade were also arranged at distribution centers by keeping weather temperature in view.

He said that the one flour bag of 10 kg was being provided to one person of a family after checking his eligibility.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Zubair and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Weather Sports Punjab Family Government Flour

Recent Stories

SAU handed awards to two students on outstanding p ..

SAU handed awards to two students on outstanding performance in ICT Competition

4 minutes ago
 Return of SC bill by President Alvi 'most unfortun ..

Return of SC bill by President Alvi 'most unfortunate': Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

4 minutes ago
 Undertaking massive uplift programs legacy of PML- ..

Undertaking massive uplift programs legacy of PML-N: Interior Minister

4 minutes ago
 Colbrelli recalls 'dream' Roubaix win before heart ..

Colbrelli recalls 'dream' Roubaix win before heart scare ended career

1 minute ago
 Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in Khyber

Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in Khyber

1 minute ago
 Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by ..

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by end of decade

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.