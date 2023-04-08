LG Secretary visits flour distribution centers

Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed visited flour distribution centers in Faisalabad on Saturday and directed to improve facilities for the beneficiaries of free flour scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed visited flour distribution centers in Faisalabad on Saturday and directed to improve facilities for the beneficiaries of free flour scheme.

He went to various distribution centers established at Samanabad sports Complex, Life Qila Marquee, Dijkot and Tehsil Sammundri and observed the process of checking eligibility through CNICs and distribution flour bags after issuing tokens.

He also interacted with the people and redressed their issues relating to obtaining free flour bags.

He also appreciated the arrangements made by local administration to facilitate the citizens at flour distribution centers and directed to speed up the distribution process.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar briefed the secretary and said that distribution of free flour was continuing for the last 21 days.

He said that fans and shade were also arranged at distribution centers by keeping weather temperature in view.

He said that the one flour bag of 10 kg was being provided to one person of a family after checking his eligibility.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Zubair and others were also present on the occasion.