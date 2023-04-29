LG secretary visits wheat procurement centers

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmad has visited wheat procurement centers at Rodala and Jhok Ditta of Tehsil Jaranwala here on Saturday and checked procurement process and distribution of Bardana (gunny bags)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmad has visited wheat procurement centers at Rodala and Jhok Ditta of Tehsil Jaranwala here on Saturday and checked procurement process and distribution of Bardana (gunny bags).

Speaking on the occasion, he said that comprehensive and solid policy was being implemented to purchase wheat in a transparent manner. In this connection, all necessary facilities were also being provided to the wheat growers at procurement centers.

� He also interacted with the farmers and said that Punjab government had taken multiple steps for the welfare and betterment of farming community. He assured the farmers that their rights would be protected fully and no one would be allowed to exploit their hard labor during wheat procurement campaign.� � The secretary said that entire administrative machinery had been mobilized to supervise wheat procurement campaign.

He warned the procurement staff to perform their duties honestly and directed them to ensure all arrangements intact and flawless.�He directed them to redress farmers' complaints on the spot.� He also inspected the arrangements of wheat storage capacity and directed that the safety of purchased wheat should be ensured.�Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmad Saeed Manj briefed the secretary about details of wheat campaign and arrangements for its storage.

He said that regular monitoring of 11 wheat procurement centers in the district was carried out to accomplish the wheat target of 110,000 metric ton. The revenue officers were also made alert at check posts and interchanges of motorway to control smuggling of wheat, he added.�Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Shoukat Sindhu and District food Controller (DFC) Waqar Yousuf were also present.