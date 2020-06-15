LG sets up KP UADA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has setup Urban Areas Development Authority (UADA) to implementing Prime Minister Imran Khan's Reform Agenda.

Calling the establishment of Urban Areas Development Authority (UADA) a milestone, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Kamran Bangash said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fulfilled another promise of change to the people. For the last 18 years, the work on development authorities has been slow, but in the light of special instructions from Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, work on UADA has been intensified, which has been put into practice on Monday.

Keeping in view the public interest, the Urban Areas Development Authority was established through an ordinance, which would make the existing nine development authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more functional. Because of the present Urban Development board, the performance of Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Galyat, Swat and Peshawar authorities were paralyzed.

Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Housing Society project, he said that now the development authorities would be able to come up with plans for housing societies which would provide affordable housing to the people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kamran Bangash said that due to the special attention of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the performance of the Local Government Department was coming to the fore day by day.

Following his instructions, the officers of the local government department worked day and night to remove all legal loopholes and make UDA viable.

He said that Development Authorities were being setup in Lower Dir and Kalaam to provide better services in sanitation, drainage and clean water supply will be possible.

At the same time, tourism in the aforementioned areas would also be promoted, which would not only improve the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also provide employment opportunities to the people.

UADA would provide job security to about 2,000 employees, he added.