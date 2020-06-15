UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG Sets Up KP UADA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

LG sets up KP UADA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has setup Urban Areas Development Authority (UADA) to implementing Prime Minister Imran Khan's Reform Agenda.

Calling the establishment of Urban Areas Development Authority (UADA) a milestone, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Kamran Bangash said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fulfilled another promise of change to the people. For the last 18 years, the work on development authorities has been slow, but in the light of special instructions from Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, work on UADA has been intensified, which has been put into practice on Monday.

Keeping in view the public interest, the Urban Areas Development Authority was established through an ordinance, which would make the existing nine development authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more functional. Because of the present Urban Development board, the performance of Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Galyat, Swat and Peshawar authorities were paralyzed.

Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Housing Society project, he said that now the development authorities would be able to come up with plans for housing societies which would provide affordable housing to the people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kamran Bangash said that due to the special attention of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the performance of the Local Government Department was coming to the fore day by day.

Following his instructions, the officers of the local government department worked day and night to remove all legal loopholes and make UDA viable.

He said that Development Authorities were being setup in Lower Dir and Kalaam to provide better services in sanitation, drainage and clean water supply will be possible.

At the same time, tourism in the aforementioned areas would also be promoted, which would not only improve the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also provide employment opportunities to the people.

UADA would provide job security to about 2,000 employees, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Swat Job Kohat Mardan Same Dir Karak Swabi All From Government Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

1 minute ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

45 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

1 hour ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.