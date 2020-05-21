LG system implementation imperative for Karachi: Farogh Naseem

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday said Karachi was business hub of the country and implementation of local government (LG) system in the metropolis was imperative for the redressal of the masses issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was responsible to address the issues of the common man living in any parts of the country.

To a question, the law minister said the present government was following the main agenda of its party for the welfare of the common man.

To another question, he said the Article 149 was under discussion and if any one violated the law, would face contempt of the court.