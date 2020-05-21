UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG System Implementation Imperative For Karachi: Farogh Naseem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:26 AM

LG system implementation imperative for Karachi: Farogh Naseem

Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday said Karachi was business hub of the country and implementation of local government (LG) system in the metropolis was imperative for the redressal of the masses issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem Wednesday said Karachi was business hub of the country and implementation of local government (LG) system in the metropolis was imperative for the redressal of the masses issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was responsible to address the issues of the common man living in any parts of the country.

To a question, the law minister said the present government was following the main agenda of its party for the welfare of the common man.

To another question, he said the Article 149 was under discussion and if any one violated the law, would face contempt of the court.

Related Topics

Karachi Business Law Minister Man Hub Government Court

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

16 minutes ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

1 hour ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

2 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.