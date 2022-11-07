UrduPoint.com

LGC Allows Rana Sanaullah's Plea Against NAB Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LGC allows Rana Sanaullah's plea against NAB inquiry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed a petition, filed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah challenging an inquiry of assets beyond means by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, heard the petition.

As the proceedings started, NAB Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari submitted that the bureau had filed its reply on the court directions.

Rana Sanaullah's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested his client in connection with a drug case, but he had secured bail from the Lahore High Court. He submitted that the ANF had accused his client of amassing assets from the drug business whereas NAB had alleged that all assets were amassed through corruption. He submitted that the bureau had also issued a notice to his client for investigations and the same had been challenged.

To a court query about the status of the inquiry, the prosecutor submitted that the bureau was still investigating the matter.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that two different institutions had adopted different stances about the same property of his client. He submitted that in its reply, the bureau had also admitted that no evidence of corruption had emerged against his client so far.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural questioned whether the ANF case was still pending.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the matter was still pending before the relevant court.

To another query about the NAB reference, the prosecutor submitted that the matter was still at the level of inquiry and no reference had been filed yet.

Subsequently, the bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, allowed the petition of the Federal minister against the NAB inquiry.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Business Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Same All From Court

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

44 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.