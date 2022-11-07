(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed a petition, filed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah challenging an inquiry of assets beyond means by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, heard the petition.

As the proceedings started, NAB Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari submitted that the bureau had filed its reply on the court directions.

Rana Sanaullah's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested his client in connection with a drug case, but he had secured bail from the Lahore High Court. He submitted that the ANF had accused his client of amassing assets from the drug business whereas NAB had alleged that all assets were amassed through corruption. He submitted that the bureau had also issued a notice to his client for investigations and the same had been challenged.

To a court query about the status of the inquiry, the prosecutor submitted that the bureau was still investigating the matter.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that two different institutions had adopted different stances about the same property of his client. He submitted that in its reply, the bureau had also admitted that no evidence of corruption had emerged against his client so far.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural questioned whether the ANF case was still pending.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the matter was still pending before the relevant court.

To another query about the NAB reference, the prosecutor submitted that the matter was still at the level of inquiry and no reference had been filed yet.

Subsequently, the bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, allowed the petition of the Federal minister against the NAB inquiry.