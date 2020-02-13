LGC orders to probe allegations against Mayor Sheikh Ansar

Local Government Commission (LGC) on Thursday ordered to conduct inquiry against Mayor of Islamabad on alleged accusations of misuse of powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Local Government Commission (LGC) on Thursday ordered to conduct inquiry against Mayor of Islamabad on alleged accusations of misuse of powers.

The Commission formed a three-member inquiry committee, led by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, would probe the allegations against Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

As per the list submitted to the Commission, the mayor had allegedly made the following contraventions of human resource violations, unauthorized appointments, financial irregularities, sanitation services, misuse of authorities, funds of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) used for personal glorification, and patronage of illegal housing society.

Chairman of the Commission, Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Nawaz Awan said lack of the rules of MCI and disagreement about use of powers between Capital Development Authority (CDA) and MCI, was the main impediment that had bothered the public.

The Commission instructed the CDA and MCI that the institutions should jointly formulate rules of business to resolve and redress public issues.

The Commission also discussed in details the cleanliness situation in Islamabad and directed the MCI officials to takes steps regarding the cleanliness situation in the Federal capital.

MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz said garbage was not being collected from the rural areas of the federal capital, which was increasing the pollution in the environment.

The Commission stressed to issue salaries to sanitary workers regularly without any obstruction.

Briefing the Commission, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zumri said the city was producing 550 to 600 ton waste due to lack of sanitary workers and the Corporation could collect only 50 percent of the total garbage.

The Commission recommended that funds should be released to MCI immediately which were cut off from the budgetary allocations.

It also summoned the Ministry of Climate Change to brief the Commission on its position on the landfill site project and collaborate with MCI to initiate the waste collection and management project.

The meeting was attended by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Seemee Ezdi, member Commission Ali Bukhari, CDA, MCI officials and Interior Ministry officials.