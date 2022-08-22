LGCD accelerates work to make Lahore smart city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) has accelerated preparations for making Lahore a smart city.

In this regard, LGCD Secretary Syed Mubasher Hussain Monday took a briefing from Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Urban Unit on the smart city plan.

The secretary said that the pre-feasibility study of the project had been completed and procurement of a consultancy firm was on the cards. He said that the Punjab government wanted to complete the smart city project on priority basis.

The secretary said that during financial year 2022-23, a sum of Rs100 million had been allocated for the smart city Lahore project for which the total estimate was Rs850 million.

He said, "The Safe City Authority will also be taken on board to improve the security system under the smart city project." He said that under the project, public transport, health sector, street-lights and waste management system would be digitalised and a command and control centre would also be established for the project.

Mubasher Hussain said that the main objective of the project was to ensure provision of basic facilities at a click. He said that the project would strengthen delivery and monitoring system of municipal services.