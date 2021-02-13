UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG&CD Dept To Lunch Development Project Worth Rs 86 Bln For Underdeveloped Villages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:15 AM

LG&CD dept to lunch development project worth Rs 86 bln for underdeveloped villages

Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department has planned to launch a development project named 'Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply & Sanitation' worth of Rs 86 billion for underdeveloped villages of 16 tehsils in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ):Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department has planned to launch a development project named 'Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply & Sanitation' worth of Rs 86 billion for underdeveloped villages of 16 tehsils in the province.

LG&CD Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal chaired a meeting in this connection on Friday at LG&CD Secretariat which was attended by high officials of Planning and Development Board and Consultants of World Bank.

Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that in first phase of the project roads would be advanced for underdeveloped villages of 16 tehsils, adding that clean water supply would be ensured in these villages.

In next step, he said that modern solid waste management system would be introduced in more organized way for staying away from the diseased spread with unhealthy environment and garbage. He maintained that water sanitation would be enabled with more accuracy and in new patterns.

LG&CD Secretary directed that weekly meeting would be arranged with stakeholders for immediate launching of this project.

Related Topics

World Bank Punjab Water From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

17 minutes ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

1 hour ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

2 minutes ago

PM-designate Draghi to meet Italy president Friday ..

2 minutes ago

Biden starts off tough on Turkey, with rocky path ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.