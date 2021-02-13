LG&CD dept to lunch development project worth Rs 86 bln for underdeveloped villages

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department has planned to launch a development project named 'Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply & Sanitation' worth of Rs 86 billion for underdeveloped villages of 16 tehsils in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ):Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department has planned to launch a development project named 'Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply & Sanitation' worth of Rs 86 billion for underdeveloped villages of 16 tehsils in the province.

LG&CD Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal chaired a meeting in this connection on Friday at LG&CD Secretariat which was attended by high officials of Planning and Development Board and Consultants of World Bank.

Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that in first phase of the project roads would be advanced for underdeveloped villages of 16 tehsils, adding that clean water supply would be ensured in these villages.

In next step, he said that modern solid waste management system would be introduced in more organized way for staying away from the diseased spread with unhealthy environment and garbage. He maintained that water sanitation would be enabled with more accuracy and in new patterns.

LG&CD Secretary directed that weekly meeting would be arranged with stakeholders for immediate launching of this project.