LG&CD Deptt Appoints Dr Abdullah As Focal Person Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab has appointed Dr Abdullah Tabassum as Digital Monitoring Officer and Focal Person Media.
The announcement came in a recent notification, highlighting Dr. Abdullah's extensive experience in media-related roles.
According to a notification, the appointment was made in view of service background as he served as Focal Person Media Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.
While he also served as the Focal Person of Media & Event Management in the Tourism Department. Similarly, now he is serving as a Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration.
With his varied experience in government communications, Dr. Abdullah is set to oversee media relations for the LG&CD Department, ensuring smooth communication and public engagement.
The appointment signals the department's intent to strengthen its digital and media outreach efforts.
Recent Stories
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP nominates Kundi, Saleem as governors KPK, Punjab respectively32 minutes ago
-
Court awards 15-year imprisonment to accused in a rape case32 minutes ago
-
PM visits residence of Saira Afzal Tarar, offers condolences over her father's death42 minutes ago
-
Police bust gambling gang in Pindigheb area52 minutes ago
-
AJK PM approves Social Protection Ordinance1 hour ago
-
AJK President lauds overseas community for highlighting Kashmir issue1 hour ago
-
BUJ protests murder of KPC President Siddique Mengal1 hour ago
-
AJK PM chairs cabinet meeting1 hour ago
-
Randhawa for completing ongoing projects2 hours ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over bus accident in Diamer2 hours ago
-
District administration holds regional committee meeting on NAP2 hours ago
-
IHC rejects IB's request to withdraw objection against judge2 hours ago