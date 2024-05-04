LG&CD deptt appoints Dr Abdullah as Focal Person Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab has appointed Dr Abdullah Tabassum as Digital Monitoring Officer and Focal Person Media.

The announcement came in a recent notification, highlighting Dr. Abdullah's extensive experience in media-related roles.

According to a notification, the appointment was made in view of service background as he served as Focal Person Media Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

While he also served as the Focal Person of Media & Event Management in the Tourism Department. Similarly, now he is serving as a Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration.

With his varied experience in government communications, Dr. Abdullah is set to oversee media relations for the LG&CD Department, ensuring smooth communication and public engagement.

The appointment signals the department's intent to strengthen its digital and media outreach efforts.