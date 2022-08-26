LG&CD initiates project for restructuring of old Lahore

Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Syed Mubasher Hussain said on Friday that the department had initiated a new project for restructuring of the old Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Syed Mubasher Hussain said on Friday that the department had initiated a new project for restructuring of the old Lahore.

According to official sources here, a working paper about the project had been prepared under the title of 'Heritage and Urban Regeneration'.

The secretary said that initially the project would cost Rs 4 billion. Under the project, Lahore Fort, Badshahi Masjid and areas in surrounding would be restructured.

The project was being started to promote recreational activities in the Walled City, he added. Foreign funding would also be spent on the project.

The LG&CD secretary said that the project would be completed in five years adding that tourism marketing was an important component of the project.

He said, "Historical buildings of interior Lahore are our asset." The secretary said that the project would prove to be helpful for enhancing tourism activities in the old Lahore areas.