LG&CD Minister attends full dress rehearsal of horse & cattle show

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) on Tuesday attended the full dress rehearsal of National Horse and Cattle show 2022 at Fortress Stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) on Tuesday attended the full dress rehearsal of National Horse and Cattle show 2022 at Fortress Stadium.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed while expressing his views on this occasion said that arrangements have been completed to provide best entertainment to the masses through Horse and Cattle Show.

He added the livestock exhibition and stalls were also being organized. He vowed that the show would be made a great success in a befitting manner and the beautiful tradition of holding the nation horse and cattle show would be maintained in future as well.

The minister said that it would promote the interest among the farmers to raise excellent livestock, stating that the encouragement of cattle breeders and exhibition of excellent animals would proveto be beneficial in promoting the livestock sector. The promotion of livestock ensures not onlyeconomic progress of a country but also prosperity of farmers, he added.