LG&CD minister orders for improving sanitation situation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to improve sanitation situation in the city within next five days; otherwise, strict action would be initiated against the delinquents.

Presiding over a meeting at LWMC head office here on Monday, he expressed displeasure at the poor sanitation situation in different areas of the city especially Gulberg, Samanabad and Allama Iqbal Town.

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed asked the LWMC officials to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the city as well as increasing the collection points and to constitute a special squad to meet any emergency.

The minister said that sanitation condition would be monitored on daily basis and it was prime responsibility of the government to provide clean environment to citizens. He also ordered for addressing grievances of the general public regarding sanitation on priority basis.

LWMC Chairman Malik Amjad Awan, CEO Rafia Haider and other officials attended the meeting.