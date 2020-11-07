LG&CD taking steps to bring about improvement : Addl chief secretary

The Department of Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) is taking revolutionary steps to improve conditions in Punjab in line with the new Local Government Act

This was stated by Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Punjab Tahir Khurshid while addressing the participants in a training workshop on Saturday.

Local Government officers of Bahawalpur division were imparted training at the newly introduced Annual Development Programme Management Information System (ADPMIS). MIS Manager Muhammad Adnan, PITB Senior Programme manager Maryam Zeb and Project Coordinator Arsalan Aziz explained to the participants how to load data on the ADPMIS portal. The workshop was attended by more than 200 officers from Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar Districts.

Additional Chief Secretary Tahir Khurshid urged the officers to be enthusiastically aware of the latest technology so that they could easily face the challenges of the future. He added that the quality of public services was being improved by digitizing 12 different sectors including budget, finance, assets, human resources and employee's performance.

Tahir Khurshid said that the new local body system of Punjab would prove to be an effective means of change at the grassroots level as per the aspirations of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar and the people would be made the real owners of power.